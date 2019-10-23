Franklin signal check

Lynn McMasters, a former Franklin police chief who works with Franklin's traffic maintenance department, was checking Tuesday to see if the pedestrian crosswalks at 13th and Liberty streets are functioning properly. McMasters monitored the system for more than a half hour and said the signal seemed to be working properly. He said he witnessed several people hit the crossing button and then not wait for the signal before crossing when no traffic was coming. The checks came after two days of possible malfunctions, which at times left traffic backed up past Fountain Park. City Manager Tracy Jamieson said reports should be made to Franklin police if malfunctions are suspected. (By Richard Sayer)