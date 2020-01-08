Scott Thompson-Graves of design consultant firm WRA talks with Franklin events coordinator Ronnie Beith, who is interested in how the plans for the Liberty and 12th intersection will impact Franklin events that are staples of the city's downtown culture. (By Richard Sayer)
Brent Barrett of WRA gives a presentation to the several dozen people who attended Tuesday's public meeting to see what the preliminary plans are for the Liberty and 12th intersection. (By Richard Sayer)
Several possible plans to improve the intersection at Liberty and 12th streets in Franklin were outlined at Tuesday's meeting at First United Methodist Church. (By Richard Sayer)
Tempers flared Tuesday in the meeting room at Franklin First United Methodist Church when community members clashed with PennDOT and Franklin officials over possible changes to the intersection at 12th and Liberty streets.
The meeting, which began as an open house but switched gears only 30 minutes in, was held to gauge public reaction to possible safety solutions for the intersection based on a study sponsored by PennDOT and conducted by the engineering firm WRA.