The Barrow-Civic Theatre celebrated more than one birthday at its business after-hours mixer Wednesday evening hosted by the Franklin, Venango, Clarion and Titusville Chambers of Commerce.

The theater is celebrating its 30th birthday this year after opening in August 1993, and Wednesday’s festivities also celebrated — complete with cake, flowers and singing “Happy Birthday” — the 90th birthday of Mary Ann Richardson, 63-year board member of the Franklin Civic Operetta Association who was instrumental in the Operetta’s purchase of the theater building three decades ago.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Oil City High School graduate to volunteer in Guyana
Front Page

Oil City High School graduate to volunteer in Guyana

  • By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer

Guyana, a nation on South America’s North Atlantic coast, is a place not many Oil Region residents think about, but it certainly is on the mind of Oil City High School graduate Julia Burton, as it will be part of her everyday life beginning next month.

Front Page

Is your political sign missing?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

When campaign signs go missing every election season, many candidates assume it’s the opposition that is removing them. In most cases, however, that isn’t the case. It’s likely the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation enforcing a decades-old law.

Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette
Front Page

Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City is being cleared out by city workers so it can be transformed into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.

Front Page

Family of 5 displaced by Oil City fire

A mother and her four children were displaced from their 201 Spruce St. home in Oil City after it caught fire at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long. No one was injured.

Few leads, false alarms as search for Texas gunman drags on
Front Page

Few leads, false alarms as search for Texas gunman drags on

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The search for a gunman in Texas who killed five neighbors from Honduras dragged into a third day Monday with false alarms and few apparent leads, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced backlash over drawing attention to the victims’ immigration status.

Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'
Front Page

Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who fatally shot five neighbors continued coming up empty Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up $50,000 in reward money and the FBI appeared no closer to catching the killer after nearly two days of searching wi…

Commissioner candidates find common ground
Front Page

Commissioner candidates find common ground

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The six candidates for the three Venango County commissioner positions answered questions on various topics — the county budget, tourism, education and blight among them — during a public forum Friday sponsored by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.

Witherup Fabrication, park manager Kauffman honored
Front Page

Witherup Fabrication, park manager Kauffman honored

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Witherup Fabrication and Erection received the 2023 Business of the Year Award at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce 110th anniversary celebration on Thursday evening, held at Debence Antique Music World in downtown Franklin.

Battista: Rural roots would offer new aspect to Superior Court
Front Page

Battista: Rural roots would offer new aspect to Superior Court

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Maria C. Battista, a Republican candidate for the Judge of the Superior Court in the May 16 primary election, believes she will bring “a fresh perspective to the court,” thanks in part to being a Clarion County resident and being a former Venango County assistant district attorney.

Knox couple are trail ambassadors
Front Page

Knox couple are trail ambassadors

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.

Front Page

Cranberry adopts preliminary budget

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Cranberry Area School Board this week gave preliminary approval to its 2023-24 preliminary budget after the board saw two versions of it.

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
Front Page

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are co…