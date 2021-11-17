Franklin tree arrives

A crowd gathered Tuesday to watch the installation of Franklin’s Christmas tree in front of the Venango County Courthouse.
The 43-foot tree tree arrived in the city “just in the Saint Nick of time,” said city architect Dan Weiland.
The best way to proceed with the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project in Oil City was the focus of a lengthy discussion Tuesday at the monthly Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.
CLARION — Ambulance services in Clarion County have reached a “catastrophic juncture”, according to county commissioner Ed Heasley.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A plan to add tolls on nine bridges suffered a setback Tuesday when the Pennsylvania state House passed a bill to void the proposal, although the legislation requires one more Senate vote and faces opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better…
CLARION — Clarion County leaders gathered Monday to discuss the dwindling number of ambulance personnel and services in the county, especially in rural areas.
Cranberry School Board members revisited the issue of COVID precautions, including masking and quarantining close contacts, during the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
A fifth-grade teacher in the Oil City School District told school board members Monday better ventilation is needed in the district’s elementary school buildings to cut down on the community transmission of COVID-19.
If there were any question as to whether local residents would cut back on meat consumption as a result of the national spike in prices, the answer became clear during a recent afternoon at Main Street Market in Polk.
SHIPPENVILLE — A bit of history and a lot of other stuff was sold Saturday during part two of Clarion County’s surplus auction sale.
Eric Tritten was in Louisiana this fall, helping restore power to the state after Hurricane Ida ripped through, 16 years after Katrina.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to the newspaper on Sunday afternoon that he was called to the scene of a house fire in Leeper, which had been reported earlier in the day.
Although the price of meat has substantially gone up during the national supply-chain problem, local businesses that sell beef, pork and poultry tell the newspaper that consumption hasn't gone down.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge heard conflicting descriptions of the state’s education funding as a trial began Friday in a lawsuit designed to compel lawmakers to funnel more money to schools in lower income areas.
Valley Grove School District will host autism author, speaker and expert Jude Morrow at an assembly for students Thursday at Rocky Grove High School.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 next year, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that.
Sixteen Venango County professionals sat around tables this week at First Presbyterian Church in Oil City.
During the most recent meeting of Leadership Venango, a group organized by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to help local professionals hone their leadership skills, the group focused on communication and project management skills.
The sun shone between the clouds and the weather was unseasonably warm and pleasant Thursday morning as about 50 people gathered to honor veterans during a Veterans Day program in front of the World War I memorial at Oil City’s Central Avenue Plaza.
The annual Flags for the Fallen ceremony returned to Venango Campus of Clarion University in Oil City on Thursday after a COVID-forced cancellation last year.
The Venango Region Catholic School system is moving into the future with a number of capital improvements this year, according to president Laura Blake.
GPR Management Inc., of Strattanville, which owns and operates five area McDonald’s restaurants, has sold the businesses to a Pittsburgh-based management company.
HARRISBURG (AP) — An order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal.
Colleagues and family of Glen Mohnkern, a lifelong Oil City resident and longtime managing editor at The Derrick who died last year, have spent the last several months discussing how they could best honor his memory and legacy in the community he loved.
Franklin City Council approved the city’s tentative 2022 budget Monday following first readings of budget-related ordinances.
Venango County commissioners unanimously approved a tentative 2022 county budget Tuesday that doesn’t include a tax increase.
Oil City is welcoming two new artists to the city’s art scene.
A recent Franklin High School valedictorian is receiving a prestigious alumni honor Friday from Miami University of Ohio.
The Oil City Area School District announced on its website that the high school and middle school will teach remotely on Wednesday and Thursday.
KNOX — PennDOT has a new proposal for the Interstate 80 bridges over Canoe Creek in Clarion County and North Fork Creek in Jefferson County — one-way tolling.
The annual Flags for the Fallen event at Clarion University Venango Campus is returning this year after the 2020 ceremony had to be canceled at the last minute due to the pandemic.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday, saying it is “time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”
Enrollment at Christian Life Academy has increased significantly this school year.
Operating any school during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, but running a vocational school has presented even more obstacles.
NEW YORK (AP) — With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey.
The 2020 census revealed that Venango County’s population continues to decline in nearly every corner.
