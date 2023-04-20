Franklin Shade Tree Commission members Roxanne Spaid and Hope Bittner, Venango County service forester Ty Ryen, and Shade Tree members Chuck Brehm and Dianne Hall (from left) stand next to a newly-planted sugar maple by the Venango County Courthouse on Wednesday.
Mike Anderson (left) of Anderson’s Greenhouse and Noah Cowles (right) of King of Spades Landscaping, both of Franklin, put soil around a newly-planted sugar maple alongside the Venango County Courthouse in downtown Franklin on Wednesday.
Mike Anderson of Anderson’s Greenhouse in Franklin works on digging a hole for a young sugar maple tree next to the Venango County Courthouse on Wednesday. The tree was one of 15 delivered to Franklin as part of the Bare Root Tree Grant Program through nonprofit organization Tree Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday morning during the planting of 15 trees in downtown Franklin, Franklin Shade Tree Commission members (from left) Chuck Brehm, Dianne Hall (behind Brehm), Roxanne Spaid and Hope Bittner discuss the tree-planting project and other efforts being undertaken by the Shade Tree Commission.
With Arbor Day coming up April 28, the Franklin Shade Tree Commission received and planted 15 trees in downtown Franklin on Wednesday to provide future shade to the city.
The Shade Tree Commission received the 15 trees, grown at Schichtel’s Nursery in New York, for free through the Bare Root Tree Program, and Franklin is one of 39 communities in the state to receive the grant trees this spring, according to commission member Dianne Hall.
Spring sunshine streamed down on the budding trees in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Wednesday morning as community members gathered for the second We Walk for Suzette memorial walk honoring Suzette Nellis.
About 75 people seeking to make an informed decision during the May 16 primary election were on hand at the Scrubgrass Grange to hear six candidates for Venango County commissioner state their positions.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A top Republican state lawmaker is giving a withering assessment of a key element of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal, suggesting Monday that the Democrat’s tax incentive to attract more people into Pennsylvania’s ranks of police officers, nurses and teachers will not pa…
The Franklin Area School District is looking at expanding its Honorable Knights program into its elementary schools this upcoming school year, district superintendent Eugene Thomas told the school board at its Monday work session.
You can watch and hear candidates for both Venango County commissioner and judge as they answer questions during a public forum that will be livestreamed beginning at 7 p.m. tonight on TheDerrick.com from the Scrubgrass Township Grange.
The cause of a wildfire in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest — in the vicinity of Gregg Hill, River, and Millstone roads — is expected to be under control within the next couple of days, according to the USDA Forest Service.
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law enforcement officers Sunday were imploring people to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s that time of year when throngs of taxpayers are buckling down to file their income tax returns before Tuesday’s filing deadline. Many often pay to use software from private companies such as Intuit and H&R Block.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The group tasked by Gov. Josh Shapiro with developing a state-level plan to fight climate change met for the first time this week, a step the Democrat promised to take when he questioned his predecessor’s strategy to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to ad…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Friday it was temporarily keeping in place federal rules for use of an abortion drug, while it takes time to more fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge.
As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.
There have been more questions than answers regarding a proposal to establish an emergency management services authority in Clarion County, and some of those questions were raised at Tuesday’s Clarion County commissioners meeting.
Polk State Center staff members have been frustrated over what they have described as uncertainty surrounding the closing date of the facility and when its residents will be transferred to the care of Pittsburgh-area based Verland Community Living Arrangements.
The arrest last week of David Allen Bosley on homicide and other charges in connection with the death of Suzette Nellis in Oil City’s West End where they both lived brought some relief to the community.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey will seek a fourth term in office, bringing the power of incumbency and unmatched name recognition in Pennsylvania politics to his party’s defense of a seat in a critical presidential battleground state.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America” and he did not rule out defying the judge’s order if necessary.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust.”