Franklin woman's tenacity helps her beat COVID, return to running

Franklin resident Sue Clarke, left, and her friend, Oil City resident Deb Grove, cross the finish line at the Old Turnpike Half Marathon near Breezewood on May 28. Clarke finished third and Grove took second in the women age 60-and-over category.

 By Michael Mott

It was just last fall when doctors told Sue Clarke that her days as a competitive runner were over — all because of COVID-19. That’s why she will always remember Memorial Day weekend 2023.

On May 28, the 63-year-old Franklin resident was one of 118 female participants in the Old Turnpike Half Marathon near Breezewood, where she finished third in the age 60-and-over age category and 77th overall among women.

125 graduate from Franklin High School
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week of blistering heat gave way to more mild temperatures and hazy sunshine Sunday evening as family and friends gathered in the Franklin High School football stadium for the graduation ceremony of the 125 seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2023.

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.

One dead in bicycle accident

According to Franklin state police, Venango County 911 received a call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday about a bicycle crash on Belmar Acres Road in Sandycreek Township.

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Oil City woman fatally shot

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing a homicide charge in the death of an Oil City woman. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 40-year-old April Michelle Dunkle.

Man charged in death of woman

