Decklin Morgan, center, 2, of Utica, directs his older brother, Bennett, 3, while their mother, Amber, assists her sons in the ball toss to win prizes. Jess Carroll, left, director of the Franklin Retail and Business Association, awaits as the boys take their turn.
Cheyanne Reavis stops to discuss the Franklin family’s next stop on the scavenger hunt while Josiah, 1, is eager to keep moving. Daughters, Gianna, left, 8, and Sameeyah, 12, both had received numerous prizes.
By Jamie Hunt
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense.
Oil City Council members were told Thursday by city manager Mark Schroyer that some of the city’s insurance costs next year will probably be higher than what was first projected in the proposed 2022 budget.
UPMC medical experts gave updates Thursday on several COVID-related issues, including the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments given as an injection instead of intravenously, the new omicron variant, and UPMC hospital capacity.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more da…
HARRISBURG (AP) — An order requiring masks inside Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools and child care facilities will remain in place while the state Supreme Court considers Gov. Tom Wolf’s appeal of a lawsuit that overturned the mandate, the high court ruled Tuesday.
LONDON (AP) — The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world’s desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines.
Almost a year after a car crash left him seriously injured, Rocky Grove senior Jake Hellem has completed all the training to earn his yellow helmet that signifies he is a full-fledged member of the Rocky Grove fire department.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it’s not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versio…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has lifted the 45-mph speed restriction on Interstate 80 in Venango and Mercer counties, which was prompted by the winter weather late this afternoon and early evening.
Volunteers from Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches in Oil City, with help from the community, teamed up again Thursday to prepare and deliver about 350 full Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and homebound in the area.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent.
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday released the priorities for drawing Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts given to him by panel he picked, signaling that he is ready to start discussions with Republicans who control the Legislature.