A free walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic opened to the public Tuesday at the old Salvation Army church building in Franklin at 737 Elk St. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is providing the testing.

“We are trying to stop the spread (of COVID-19),” said Jose Rodriguez, a healthcare worker for the company who was on site Tuesday. “We are going to smaller towns where there are less resources,” Rodriguez added.

LAURA O'NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free COVID testing in Franklin
Front Page

Free COVID testing in Franklin

A free walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic opened to the public Tuesday at the old Salvation Army church building in Franklin at 737 Elk St. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is providing the testing.

Front Page

Judge says she'll rule soon on redistricting map

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.

Front Page

Region's love of animals shows via donations

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Betty White was more than a well-known and beloved actress. She was also a huge animal lover, and several nationwide animal shelters asked for donations on Jan. 17, the day that would have marked her 100th birthday.

Front Page

Winter to sock us again

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prognostication aside, one thing is certain for the immediate future — another winter storm, this one with a mixed bag of precipitation, is on the horizon.

Front Page

Tri-county area's jobless rate drops

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Front Page

Subscription Notice

Readers will find a Circulation Subscription Notice envelope inserted with today's edition of The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Front Page

Update: Clarview, state partner to ease hospital surge

  • Updated

SLIGO — Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center has announced its partnership with the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate backlog among regional hospital partners.

Front Page

Law targets medical bill surprises

  • By ALEX ROSENBERG NerdWallet

More Americans worry about unexpected medical bills than any other expense, according to polls by the Kaiser Family Foundation in 2018 and 2020.

Front Page

Court throws state's mail-in voting law into doubt

HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide court declared Friday that Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began attacking it as rife with fraud in the 2020 pres…

Biden visits collapsed bridge, touts infrastructure law
Front Page

Biden visits collapsed bridge, touts infrastructure law

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arriving just hours after the Forbes Avenue bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, President Joe Biden stared into the cratered muddy earth where the aging span fell early Friday, striking evidence supporting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he already had planned to tout on his…

Relief from frigid weather ahead
Front Page

Relief from frigid weather ahead

Although the sun shined with abundance amid a mostly clear sky on Thursday morning, there was no relief for anyone whose job required them to be out in the sub-zero temperature.

Front Page

Oil City police contract talks in arbitration

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A new contract between the City of Oil City and the city’s police officers is “nowhere near finalized”, and the matter has moved to arbitration, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council members at their meeting Thursday.

Supreme Court justice Breyer to retire
Front Page

Supreme Court justice Breyer to retire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman.

A new vision for the old VisionQuest site
Front Page

A new vision for the old VisionQuest site

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.

Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire
Front Page

Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first black woman to the high court, two sources told the Associated Press today.

Front Page

Kennerdell homicide investigation continues

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday said it anticipates “completion and submission of all reports” within four to six weeks in its investigation into a homicide last month of a Pittsburgh man in Kennerdell.

Front Page

Kennerdell homicide investigation continues

The Venango County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday said it anticipates "completion and submission of all reports" within four to six weeks in its investigation into a homicide last month of a Pittsburgh man in Kennerdell. 