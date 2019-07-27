A Richland Township house near Emlenton was badly damaged by fire Friday, but the occupants weren't home at the time.
Emlenton volunteer firefighters, who battled two blazes at residences in Emlenton on Thursday, were again the primary responders to Friday's fire.
Barry Louise, the assistant Emlenton fire chief, said a passerby reported that smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house at 166 Brosius Lane, and firefighters responded at 10:18 a.m.
The home is owned by Gene Brosius, and two adult woman and three children occupied the house, according to Louise. Patty Brobbert rented the house and lived there with her child, 14, two grandchildren, ages six and two, and the second adult, said Louise.
"There was a lot of smoke and fire damage at the rear of the house, and a lot of water damage," Louise said. "Both floors were involved."
Louise said the five residents were preparing to move.
"A lot of their belongings were still there and were damaged," he added. "We have told the Red Cross."
Louise said the fire was reported to state police, and a fire marshal will be on the scene Monday to investigate.
Louise said it was necessary to call seven volunteer companies from the surrounding area in addition to Emlenton's department.
"I can't stress it enough," said Louise. "We have to call so many companies because there is a serious lack of volunteers. Young volunteers are not coming in, and the help is way down, so we call this many fire departments to get the number of men we need."
Firefighters extinguished the blaze by about 1 p.m., Louise said.
Volunteer companies from Rockland, Seneca, St. Petersburg, Knox, Shippenville, Bruin and Parker assisted at the fire.
Louise said Emlenton firefighters were called to a field fire about a half hour after extinguishing the Brosius Lane blaze.
That fire, at 931 Airplane Road in Richland Township, was caused by a lawnmower that had erupted into flames and set a small field of grass on fire, Louise said.
The two house fires Thursday in Emlenton kept the Emlenton firefighters busy from about 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
"It has been terrible for fires these last two days," said Louise.
On Thursday, an unoccupied residence at 905 Kerr Ave. was destroyed. A state police fire marshal was called to investigate that blaze and had been at the site Thursday afternoon, Louise said.
A few hours earlier Thursday, a fire broke out at 421 Buena Vista St. That blaze started in a dryer and caused heavy damage to the laundry room at the home and its contents, Louise said.