Spring sunshine streamed down on the budding trees in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Wednesday morning as community members gathered for the second We Walk for Suzette memorial walk honoring Suzette Nellis.

About 50 people, many of them wearing purple shirts bearing the words “We Walk for Suzette,” came for the event of prayer, hymn-singing, fellowship and memory-sharing that was organized by Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City and Jennifer Friedhaber of the Oil City YWCA.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

