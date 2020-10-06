Kimberly Fish reaches to catch a sack of potatoes tossed to her by Tim Sobina during the Friends for Food distribution at the Rocky Grove fire hall last year. While this year's campaign is in full swing, many details about how it will operate are still being worked out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mary Jeanne Gavin, Community Services executive director and Friends for Food coordinator. (Derrick/News-Herald file photo)
Things will appear different during this year's Community Services of Venango County's Friends for Food distribution, which provides traditional Thanksgiving Day food to families and individuals in need.
Although the campaign, now in its 30th year, is in full swing, many details about how it will operate are still being worked out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mary Jeanne Gavin, Community Services executive director and Friends for Food coordinator.