Members of the Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee are frustrated with their lack of success in sparking interest from developers for a senior living complex in the township.

“Why not us?” committee member Lisa Groner asked Tuesday at the group’s monthly meeting. “We see senior living developments going in all around us but we can’t seem to develop one in Cranberry Township. What are we lacking that these other communities have?”

Playground weather is back
Temperatures Tuesday on the second day of spring may not have felt particularly high given the intermittently balmy past several weeks, but bright sunshine still brought a number of people out to enjoy the passing of winter.

C&S Hardware in Oil City to close

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

There was a vision when Chris and Speedy Ewing opened C&S Hardware in Oil City — a one-stop shop for locals to complete their home projects.

In Trump probe, grand jury hears from potential last witness
NEW YORK (AP) — A grand jury heard from a potential final witness Monday in the investigation into Donald Trump as law enforcement officials accelerated security preparations in advance of a possible indictment and as fellow Republicans staked out positions in a criminal probe expected to sh…

More pushback on OC lessons as parents keep raising questions

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A series of lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without school board approval since the fall of 2021 continued to the focus of discussion at another Oil City School Board meeting on Monday.

Knights bow out
One of the finest boys basketball seasons in Franklin High School history came to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Knights dropped a 61-53 decision to Penn Cambria in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs held at Armstrong High School.

Franklin falls to Penn Cambria in PIAA playoffs

The Franklin Area High School boys basketball team's run in the PIAA playoffs came to an end this afternoon in the Elite Eight with a 61-53 loss to Penn Cambria. The Knights mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter before falling short at Armstrong High School in Kittanning. For more de…

Hope 21's A Dress for You event is back this year
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Dresses of every size, hue and style, along with accessories like shoes, jewelry and clutch purses, filled the Hope 21 boutique in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Friday evening as the ministry kicked of its second A Dress For You event.

VTDC, with help from Sherwin-Williams, upgrades workshop
  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.

Big banks create $30B rescue package for First Republic
NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank on Thursday, in an effort to prevent the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week and head off a broader crisis in the banking sector.

South Side Elementary art day
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City elementary students from Smedley Street and Seventh Street schools converged at Seventh Street on Wednesday for the South Side schools’ annual Art Day.

20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.

Biden races to reassure that banking system is safe
NEW YORK (AP) — Depositors withdrew savings and investors broadly sold off bank shares Monday as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system was secure after two bank failures fed fears that more financial institutions could fall.

Aches, rashes and fear: Trauma remains after Ohio derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Heather Bable speaks rapidly, recalling the terror of the night when a train loaded with hazardous chemicals derailed less than a half-mile from her home in East Palestine, Ohio. She heard an earthshaking boom and, from her bathroom window, “all you saw was the flames.”

Author helps students learn the messages that are found in books
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Several enthusiastic kindergarteners and first-graders at Cranberry Area Elementary School gathered in the Cranberry Court area of the school throughout the course of Friday to hear a few stories from local author Stacy Burch, as well as participate in a few activities.

More jobs added in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.