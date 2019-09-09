CLARION - Nearly 400 volunteers came together at Clarion University's Gemmell Student Complex on Saturday to feed the needy in Clarion County.

The event brought together volunteers of all ages to pack 10,000 meals that will be distributed during the school year to children in every school district in Clarion County, according to the Rev. Trent Kirkland, of Zion Church in Clarion, who was one of the local event organizers.

0
0
0
0
0