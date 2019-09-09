Four-year-old Allie Hartzell personalizes a box of meals during Generosity Feeds Clarion County on Saturday at Clarion University's Gemmell Student Complex. Allie attended the event with her 18-month-old sister, Gracie, and her mother Becky, of St. Petersburg. (By Randy Bartley)
Clarion University track and field team members, from left, Jenna Uncapher, Emily Lodge, Hunter Barger and Ashley McCluskey, help provide quality control during Generosity Feeds Clarion County at the school's Gemmell Student Complex on Saturday. (By Randy Bartley)
The Gemmell Student Complex barely contains the 375 volunteers who registered to pack meals during Generosity Feeds Clarion County on Saturday. The volunteers packed 10,000 meals in just over three hours. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Nearly 400 volunteers came together at Clarion University's Gemmell Student Complex on Saturday to feed the needy in Clarion County.
The event brought together volunteers of all ages to pack 10,000 meals that will be distributed during the school year to children in every school district in Clarion County, according to the Rev. Trent Kirkland, of Zion Church in Clarion, who was one of the local event organizers.