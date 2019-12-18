Debbie Best serves a hot meal to Russ Rinker, of Franklin, at the monthly community dinner Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City. Zion and Good Hope Lutheran churches host a community dinner on the last Tuesday of every month. Due to the holidays falling mid-week this year the dinner was held Tuesday. (By Richard Sayer)
Joyce Frenz, left, and other volunteers prepare take out meals to the community dinner Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City. Each month they serve between 200 to 250 meals. (By Richard Sayer)