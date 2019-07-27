Oil City's Oil Heritage Festival continued in all parts of town on Friday.
Lots of kids and adults enjoyed the children's pool party under sunny skies at the James A. Nelles memorial swimming pool, and later in the day, the Youth Alternatives barrel race was also held at the pool.
Boy Scout Troop 17 hosted its pork chop dinner in Hasson Park, and the evening ended with concerts in the park by Sweet Judys and local band Chuck Justice and the Junkyard Lawyers.
In addition, the art shows, book sale and St. Stephen Church Heritage Festival continued, and the Jensin Potts memorial baseball tournament got underway.
The festival schedule is chock full of events today and Sunday as the annual celebration wraps up.
Here is a rundown of what's on tap:
Today
9 a.m. to noon - Friends of the Library book sale at Christ Episcopal Church annex
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Old-fashioned photo shoot, 42 Seneca St.
7:30 to 11:30 a.m. - Venango Youth for Christ pancake breakfast, Grace United Methodist Church
9 a.m. - Oil City Firefighters 5K Run/Walk, West First and Petroleum
9 to 10:30 a.m. - Oil City Ikes children's fishing derby, Izaak Walton League at Waltonian Park/Deep Hollow Road; registration at 8 a.m.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Artisan and Fine Craft Festival, Seneca Street and Town Square
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Phydeaux's Flying Flea Circus & Wahoo Medicine Show, Town Square
Daytime - Jensin Potts memorial baseball tournament, Oil City Junior League baseball fields
Noon to 6 p.m. - Oil Heritage Art Shows, National Transit Building, Annex, Graffiti Gallery and 42 Seneca St.
6 to 10 p.m. - St.Stephen Church Heritage Festival, parking lot
5 p.m. - Oil Heritage Festival parade, Orange Street to Seneca Street
7 to 10 p.m. - Lawyers, Guns & Money concert, Justus Park ($1 gate fee)
10 p.m. - Fireworks by Kellner, Justus Park ($1 gate fee)
Sunday
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Artisan and Fine Craft Festival, Town Square
Noon to 4 p.m. - Oil Heritage Car, Motorcycle and Jeep Cruise-In, Seneca Street
Noon to 2:30 p.m. - Prayer service and gospel blues music concert on the plaza, Central Avenue Plaza
Noon to 4 p.m. - Oil Heritage Art Shows, National Transit Building, Annex, Graffiti Gallery and 42 Seneca St.
The Oil Heritage Week headquarters is located at 211 Seneca St. Souvenirs, information, basket and button raffle details are available at the headquarters.
The hours are noon to 5 p.m. today and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.