Faces of joy and amazement were plentiful, especially among kids, during the Emlenton Summer Festival.
There were plenty of activities for the family in Hughes Park and downtown.
Vendors set up tents in the park that also included games and bouncy houses for the kids.
Saturday evening the annual SummerFest parade showcased many area fire departments.
Longtime Emlenton fire chief Barry Louise passed out certificates to all the fire companies who joined the parade in appreciation for what they do.
The night culminated in music and fireworks. The festival ended after more events on Sunday.
