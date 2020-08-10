Exhibitors at the Venango County Round-Up performed the "Church Clap Dance", an internet viral dance that uses a series of shuffles, slides and claps, some under the leg, while hopping on one foot. (By Sarah Titley)
Cheryl Beggs visited with her favorite goats of the Venango County Round-Up from above on Saturday. When asked if the goats were hers, she laughed and said she was just petting them 'cause I love them. (By Sarah Titley)
Exhibitors at the Venango County Round-Up performed the "Church Clap Dance", an internet viral dance that uses a series of shuffles, slides and claps, some under the leg, while hopping on one foot. (By Sarah Titley)
Cheryl Beggs visited with her favorite goats of the Venango County Round-Up from above on Saturday. When asked if the goats were hers, she laughed and said she was just petting them 'cause I love them. (By Sarah Titley)
Ezra Busch, 12, of Tionesta, spent Saturday afternoon with his pig, Skrewball, during the last day of the Venango County Round-Up. (By Sarah Titley)
Alayna Gahr, 11, of Utica, mucks out her horse Winnie's stall in preparation for the release of animals later Saturday afternoon. The Venango County Round-Up closed down on Saturday. (By Sarah Titley)