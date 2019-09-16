Danny Harris of Punxsutawney gets a little nuzzle from Mustang Sally, a Nigerian dwarf goat, owned by Amber Walker of Polk Saturday during PetFest at Bandstand Park in Franklin. They were waiting in line for the blessing of the pets. (By Richard Sayer)
Carol Phelps holds Mr. Blue, a chihuahua, Saturday during PetFest at Bandstand Park in Franklin. Mr. Blue is one of the over 40 rescued dogs from a Canal Township home late last year. (By Richard Sayer)
Dean Eakin, 4, of Franklin peers out over a cat in the Precious Paws tent as others look at the cats Saturday during PetFest at Bandstand Park in Franklin. (By Richard Sayer)
Blackjack, a pug owned by Tracey Stonesifer of Seneca,was looking around Saturday during PetFest at Bandstand Park in Franklin. (By Richard Sayer)