Getting ready for a new school year

Jessie Pyle, a science teacher at Venango Catholic High School, and Katie Chandley, the Venango Region Catholic School principal, were getting ready for a the new school year Monday at VC. Students return to school this morning.
Teachers and staff members at the Venango Region Catholic School system and Christian Life Academy were busy Monday cleaning and decorating classrooms and getting ready to welcome students back to school this morning.
This school year is the first since COVID hit that there have been no restrictions at the beginning of school, Venango Region Catholic School principal Katie Chandley said.
According to Venango County 911, there were no injuries as the result of a structure fire at 1461 Route 227 in Cornplanter Township at about 4:50 a.m. Monday. Franklin state police told the newspaper they are conducting an investigation of the incident.
SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Friday about the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes: It will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For millions of Americans, President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing chance to escape the burden of debt. But for future generations of students, it doesn’t fix the underlying reason for the crisis: the rising cost of college.
Several felony charges have been filed against an Oil City woman who is accused of driving under the influence last month and causing severe injuries to four people in a hit-run crash in Victory Township.
The Oil City Library is highlighting local and regional authors Saturday with its second Oil Region Festival of the Book, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Avenue Plaza in front of the library.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon’s campaign saying that if the state’s lieutenant governor “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wou…
The Franklin Black Knights Marching Band switched up its routine a little bit by moving practice to the baseball field this week since the football stadium is closed due to the resurfacing of the surrounding running track.
Although traffic delays in Oil City continued early Tuesday because of construction in the downtown area, the situation increasingly improved during the course of the morning in comparison with the congestion that both motorists and police encountered Monday.
Clarion state police said two people suffered fatal injuries and two other people were transported after a two-vehicle crash on Paint Boulevard, south of Doe Run Road in Paint Township, around 5 p.m. Monday.
Franklin School Board members approved the implementation of a new Pennsylvania law regarding real estate tax fees and approved the submission of a grant for mental health and safety at their meeting Monday.
Glass shattered and wood splintered Monday while neighbors stood nearby to watch BKI tear down a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City.
The name Ohmer is one that’s been associated with not only stone-skipping, but Franklin’s Rock in River Fest as well. Now, it appears to be a certainty that the recognition is set to be carried on by the younger generation.
Oil City’s two-day BridgeFest continued Saturday afternoon, as youths walked on, drew on and played on Veterans Bridge, and adults kept themselves entertained with live music and an assortment of activities.
A decade after a complete street study was done on Route 8, a sidewalk wide enough to support both pedestrians and bicyclists will be built from the end of the Washington Crossing bridge on Route 8 to Front Street, according to Venango County Regional Planning Commission executive director H…