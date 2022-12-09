The Spirit of Giving has returned this year, but this time at a new location.
The Christmas gifts for children collected by Community Services of Venango County are now being accepted near the food court and Cranberry Place Senior Center, at the south entrance of the Cranberry Mall.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the state House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
As cancer patients deal with the physical and emotional stress that accompanies their conditions, there are some who face another barrier that can add to their anxiety — securing transportation to their treatment facility.
FOXBURG — The debate within the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board in regard to a band cooperative agreement between the A-C Valley and Union school districts finally came to a conclusion at A-C Valley’s board meeting.
PITTSBURGH — Although the local area has seen wide-ranging drops in the average price of gasoline this week, everywhere, with the exception of Venango County, is seeing prices above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development announced it has awarded Venango County a $600,000 Home Investment Partnerships Program grant — part of more than $10.3 million awarded statewide.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major Western measures to limit Russia’s oil profits over the war in Ukraine took effect Monday, bringing with them uncertainty about how much crude could be lost to the world and whether they will unleash the hoped-for hit to a Russian economy that has held up bett…
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden assured Americans on Friday that the U.S. economy is chugging along in the holiday season, but the very strength of a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a recession threat.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.
NEW YORK (AP) — Giving Tuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed’s single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation.
FRILLS CORNERS — When the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service announced it will cease operations at the end of January, it left a number of municipalities without an ambulance service, including Washington Township.