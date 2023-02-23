Girl collecting 500 pairs of shoes

Anastasia Hoff, 9, carries a box of donated shoes into the office at the old St. Patrick School in Franklin on Tuesday evening, while her mother and father, Amanda Graham and Mike Hoff, stand in the background. Anastasia is trying to collect 500 pairs of shoes by herself to donate to her religious education class’ shoe drive for international nonprofit Soles4Souls.
Anastasia Hoff, 9, carries a box of donated shoes into the office at the old St. Patrick School in Franklin on Tuesday evening, while her mother and father, Amanda Graham and Mike Hoff, stand in the background. Anastasia is trying to collect 500 pairs of shoes by herself to donate to her religious education class’ shoe drive for international nonprofit Soles4Souls.
An Oil City girl is taking a project from her religious education classes and running with it as she aims to collect 500 pairs of shoes single-handedly to donate to people in need.
Anastasia Hoff, 9, and the other students in all grades of religious education at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Franklin, were asked to take part in a shoe drive where as a group, the goal was to collect 500 pairs of gently-used shoes between Feb. 1 and March 1.
