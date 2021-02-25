Good day for a ride

Tags
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers worried about the delay in census results were told Wednesday it may be May 2022 before the next set of district lines for Congress and the Legislature are hammered out.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
The year 2020 taught the world many valuable lessons, one of which being that technology - internet especially - has become next to impossible to live without.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County business owners still have an opportunity to capitalize on a forgivable loan program from the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Candidates seeking public office in Venango County are slowly but surely stepping up their efforts to run for party nominations in the May primary election.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Elected officials at all levels of government have expressed their opposition to the state's plan to place tolls on select Interstate 80 bridges.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
High school seniors enrolled in Venango County's eAcademy program are learning skills they would need to run a business, and they are also hearing from current business owners.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Monday's Valley Grove School Board meeting showcased many long-standing discussions that board members have had with COVID-19 management in the district.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A New Jersey man who is intent on revitalizing Oil City has purchased two more multi-story buildings in the city's North Side business district.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A second UPMC Northwest vaccination clinic will open Friday in the former Bon-Ton location in the Cranberry Mall.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board members returned to discussions Monday on the district's remote learning plan after students had a snow day Monday and no remote learning was held.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all facets of school operations for nearly a year and has now affected a new procedure - contract negotiations.
- From staff reports
-
Mike Knox, of Franklin, gets swabbed Monday by an EMT from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare at a free COVID-19 testing site at the Rocky Grove fire hall.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided the justices just before the election.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
Mercer state police are looking for a Hadley man who went missing Thursday.
In-person instruction has been canceled for the following school districts:
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
MARIENVILLE - Managing COVID-19 outbreaks, maintaining adequate staffing, protecting the uninfected and getting prison employees vaccinated are all pressing issues for the state Department of Corrections and its unionized corrections officers.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion state police said three people were found dead on Saturday afternoon in the same general area of Paint Township, but the cases are not related.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOXDALE - Lauren Sallade usually can be found at Clarion Hospital working as a phlebotomist, but she also has been known to exchange her scrubs for buckskin.
Three people were found dead Saturday afternoon in Paint Township, according to Clarion state police.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County is on track to receive a government grant to help businesses in the hospitality industry that are struggling due to COVID restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Before he became the object of fury of Republicans for voting to convict Donald Trump during the former president's second impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was once the insurgent from the right.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The sense of relief was palpable inside the spacious Seneca Volunteer Fire Department fire hall on Friday as dozens of local residents relaxed in wood folding chairs and chatted with nurses.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
Today's newspaper features the 81st annual Business Review and Forecast.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Nine of 10 people you ask on a random sidewalk are going to tell you that 2020 was some form of terrible, and most business owners will vehemently agree with that sentiment.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
UPMC Northwest's COVID vaccine clinics are off and running and poised to expand even more.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each county in the tri-county area.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday that many county residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the Clarion Hospital clinic, leading the commissioners to commend the hospital and Clarion County commissioners for their work.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden's effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could provide a welcome opportunity for someone like Cristian Cardona, a 21-year-old fast food worker. Cardona would love to earn enough to afford to move out of his parents' house in Orlando, Flo…
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is facing a temporary shortage of booster shots of the Moderna vaccine because providers inadvertently used them as first doses, setting back the state's already stumbling vaccine rollout.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Eric Armstrong hopes to a solve a murder - a nearly 155-year-old murder.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, has been reopened after being closed earlier today in both directions from the intersection of Breniman Road to the intersection of Steiner Road.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard from a marketing representative Tuesday who recommended a name change for Cornplanter Square in Oil City as part of a rebranding effort for the building.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The owner of a junkyard at the intersection of Route 322 and Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township has been found in contempt of Commonwealth Court for failing to heed an order to remove all vehicles and other items from the site.
