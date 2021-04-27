Good day for Grove

Tags
HARRISBURG (AP) - For Pennsylvania, the official word that its population growth continues to lag behind the nation's marks the 10th consecutive decade the Keystone State has lost clout in Congress and presidential contests, even as it rose a notch to the fifth-most populous state.
- By A.J. TITLEY Contributing writer
-
The Franklin High School athletic complex will be getting a new field after the completion of the 2021 football season.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County Judge Robert Boyer has announced his retirement from the county's Court of Common Pleas.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
It was 26 years ago today - April 27, 1995 - when Herb Baum literally dropped his own bomb on Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
Two recreation-related events were held Saturday in the Emlenton area.
- From staff reports
-
Two men were killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Friday night on Route 322 near Polly's Ice Cream shop.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry recognized several members of the community during the chamber's annual awards banquet Saturday night.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Venango County firefighters continued to discuss issues with 911 dispatching and were given updates on improvements at a gathering last week.
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health advisers on Friday urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, saying its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots - in line with Europe's rollout.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members heard a report at the panel's meeting Thursday from city manager Mark Schroyer about potentially refinancing the city's debt service and potentially borrowing additional funds to pay for several infrastructure projects.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Renovations are underway at the Franklin Public Library.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners addressed problems with "vertical real estate" (communication towers) at a public meeting Thursday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The future of Oil City's city hall building was a focus of discussion at Thursday's city council meeting.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Continued construction in Cranberry Township was outlined at Thursday's township supervisors meeting.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Clintonville volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a dump truck near the scene of an earlier pileup on the Emlenton Bridge that involved about a dozen vehicles.
- Updated
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area are now open.
- From staff reports
-
Residents awoke Wednesday morning to up to an inch of snow in portions of the Oil Region.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots.
- From staff reports
-
Despite unseasonably cold temperatures and snow Wednesday morning, the renovation project at Oil City's wastewater treatment plant kept right on going.
HARRISBURG (AP) - For the first time, prominent Republican state senators on Wednesday put their support behind legislation in Pennsylvania to change the law to allow now-adult victims of child sexual abuse to sue the perpetrators or institutions that did not prevent it when it happened year…
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard from a preservation expert Tuesday about restoration options for the painted ceiling on the first floor of the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City now known as 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square.
- From staff reports
-
Things were jumping Tuesday at the Oil City High School athletic complex as the Oilers' baseball, softball, tennis and track teams were all in action.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man's neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Mercer County woman charged for her role in the U.S. Capitol riot was ordered by a federal judge on Friday to explain why her pre-trial release shouldn't be revoked after she wore a "see-through mesh mask."
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury finds former Officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
- By A.J. TITLEY Contributing writer
-
Franklin School Board members spent a majority of their meeting Monday discussing financial matters - mainly the upcoming influx of Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
The faith-based Together We Can coalition, which organized several events last year in Venango County that raised local awareness of social justice issues, now wants to hear from high school seniors.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A program designed to prevent drug and alcohol use among youths while helping their families to cope will be coming to Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
If first impressions mean anything, Two Mile Run County Park made a lasting one with a Pittsburgh-area couple over the past couple of days.
Police: Woman deceived of $20K
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis legally bought the two rifles used in the attack despite red flag laws designed to prevent such purchases, police said.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The City of Oil City is now collecting items from local businesses and nonprofits to put in a new time capsule.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A growing number of unfilled appointments and low uptake among nursing home workers are early signs that vaccine hesitancy is becoming an issue in Pennsylvania, prompting state officials to sound the alarm Friday and urge residents to get their COVID-19 shots as quickly as …
- From staff reports
-
MEADVILLE - The Crawford County Fair Board has voted to move forward with planning for a scaled-down version of this year's fair.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County has brought back several positions to the Mental Health and Developmentally Disabled program.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit "suicide by cop," the bureau said Friday.
UPMC Northwest’s regional vaccine clinic at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall is providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today without appointments until 3:30 p.m. Residents from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Lawrence, Butler and Jefferson counties are eligible.
