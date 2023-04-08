Sam Wagner, left, associate pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, and Randy Powell, pastor of First Baptist Church, speak in front of First Baptist Church during the Good Friday Cross Walk in Franklin.
Ryan McFadden, 14, steadies the cross in front of the Venango County Vietnam Veterans Honor Roll during the Good Friday Cross Walk in Franklin.
By Kelly Malek
Caleb McVay, who turned 10 on Saturday, carries the cross to Cornplanter Square with the help of Pastor Travis Earp, of the Living Word Church, during the Good Friday Cross Walk in Oil City.
By Jamie Hunt
Six-year-old Zane Shaffer proudly holds his own cross throughout the Good Friday Cross Walk in Franklin.
By Kelly Malek
Eight-year-old Blake Denny, of Franklin, takes the cross from Pastor Travis Earp, of the Living Word Church, along Elm Street in Oil City during the Good Friday Cross Walk.
By Jamie Hunt
Participants in the Good Friday Cross Walk in Franklin travel from St. Patrick Catholic Church to First Baptist Church.
By Kelly Malek
Seven-year-old Lucy Antill, of Oil City, carries the cross over the Center Street Bridge with the help of Mike Griggin, also of Oil City, during the Good Friday Cross Walk in Oil City.
By Jamie Hunt
Ruth Ruditis carries the cross as she and other participants in the Good Friday Cross Walk in Franklin make their way to Christ United Methodist Church, the final of 14 stations.
By Kelly Malek
Phil Thompson, center, welcomes the faithful before the opening prayer of the Good Friday Cross Walk in Oil City.
By Jamie Hunt
By Kelly Malek
Good Friday Cross Walk participants head across State Street and Veterans Memorial Bridge on their way back to downtown Oil City.
By Jamie Hunt
Nicole Powell and her 7-year-old daughter, Clara, carried the cross from First Baptist Church to First United Methodist Church during the Good Friday Cross Walk in Franklin.
By Kelly Malek
Dozens of people gather in King Memorial Park in Oil City after the Good Friday Cross Walk.
The faithful gathered in both Oil City and Franklin to commemorate the annual Good Friday Cross Walk services, which included prayer, fellowship and recollection.
St. Patrick Catholic Church on Liberty Street was the starting point for the walk in Franklin, which started at 10 a.m.; the walk in Oil City began at 10:30 a.m. in King Memorial Park, at the corner of Main and Center streets.
Ronnie Beith's memorial service at 6 p.m. today will be livestreamed on the website of Christ United Methodist Church and on Spectrum Cable channel 1024, said the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, lead pastor of Christ United Methodist, who is officiating the ceremony.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.
The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.
KNOX — Once every month, the former home economics classroom in Keystone High School is turned into a restaurant. On Friday, it became the “Snack Shack,” operated by special needs students in the life skills class.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
LEEPER — In December, there was concern that the Leeper Senior Center would close at the end of March. Three months later, the center, which is operated by the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging, is still in operation — and will remain so.
The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.