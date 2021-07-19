The first pastor of Good Hope Lutheran Church was the Rev. Louis Vogelsang, who is pictured here with his family. He served the church for 16 and a half years, preaching exclusively in German. (Contributed photo)
This document verifies that an Intent to Incorporate by the German Evangelical Good Hope Congregation was published in the Weekly Times (the parent newspaper of The Derrick) in September 1872. The document is signed by C.E. Bishop, the first publisher of The Derrick, and his partner, W.H. Longwell. (Contributed photo)
Good Hope Lutheran Church was established in 1871. This is the first church building on East First Street, and it was purchased by the congregation for $5,000. (Contributed photo)
The second building of Good Hope Lutheran Church, located at the corner of West First and Petroleum streets, was dedicated in 1903. (Contributed photo)
This photo shows the orchestra that performed at Good Hope Lutheran Church on Palm Sunday in 1948. (Contributed photo)
In 1966, a new building for Good Hope Lutheran Church was dedicated. The building at 800 Moran St. is still used by the church today. (Contributed photo)
