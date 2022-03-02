Community members found their way into the fellowship hall of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City throughout the day Tuesday for pancakes, sausage and eggs.

With Lent beginning today, the church hosted its annual Shrove Tuesday all-day pancake breakfast with four seatings from early morning to early evening.

LAURA O'NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357. 

Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep …

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early today as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He vowed to stay: “The fight is here.”

Where does our region stand on politics?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

During his recent campaign stop in Clarion, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic U.S. candidate, told the newspaper that he represents the rural areas’ “forgotten communities.”

Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit back Thursday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany and declaring that America would stand up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Man barricades himself inside Oil City home

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A man who had barricaded himself inside an Oil City home near West First and Division streets on Wednesday morning was removed from the residence after police forcibly entered the home, according to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

Pennsylvania high court picks new map of U.S. House districts
  • From staff and wire reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court broke a partisan deadlock Wednesday over a new map of congressional districts by selecting boundaries that broadly adhere to the outlines of current districts, even as the state loses one seat because of sluggish population growth.

Jenny's Dream Rescue
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Tracy Rivers said her family always had dogs in their home that were rescued and fostered while she was growing up.

PennDOT plans vehicle restrictions ahead of storm

HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.

Clarion University buildings to come down

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Demolition and renovation at Clarion University could begin during summer with the razing of Carrier Hall and the Thorn buildings, while Egbert Hall is set for remodeling.

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.

Something New is Brewing in Franklin
  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Sometime during spring, Franklin resident Hannah Gamble will fill a void in the community — as well as the location — that was created by the closing of Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street.

Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
MOSCOW (AP) — A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

OC school district wants input on spending grant funds

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School District is collecting community input surveys on how to spend close to $7 million in federal grant money the district will be getting as part of the American Rescue Plan, Superintendent Lynda Weller told school board members Monday.

Enjoy the sun, for now
  • From staff reports

After frigid temperatures and a recent winter storm that socked the area, some area residents and visitors were more than ready to spend Presidents Day amid the sunshine on the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail in Cranberry Township.