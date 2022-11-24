Thanksgiving spirit filled the kitchen Wednesday morning at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City as volunteers were hard at work preparing for today’s annual turkey day meal delivery by the members of Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches.

Joyce Frenz, the director of the community ministries mission and outreach for the two churches, and her team were enjoying their work as they prepared the stuffing.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Good Hope, Zion members continue Thanksgiving tradition
Front Page

Good Hope, Zion members continue Thanksgiving tradition

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Thanksgiving spirit filled the kitchen Wednesday morning at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City as volunteers were hard at work preparing for today’s annual turkey day meal delivery by the members of Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches.

Local legislators differ on Polk option
Front Page

Local legislators differ on Polk option

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.

Free

Coming Thursday: Polk State Center

Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism
Front Page

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Friends for Food set up
Front Page

Friends for Food set up

Community Services of Venango County workers unloaded the 1,200 turkeys that were ordered for this year’s Friends for Food campaign Friday at the Rocky Grove fire hall.

Free

Update: Speed limit reduced on Interstate 80

Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…

Retirement calls for Hearst
Front Page

Retirement calls for Hearst

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — William “Bill” Hearst didn’t hesitate when asked to comment on the people he’s encountered during his radio career.

Front Page

Problem properties weigh on Leeper residents

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

LEEPER — Identifying themselves as a “group of citizens,” about 10 people have asked the Farmington Township supervisors for its support in invoking the state’s abandoned and blighted property conservatorship law — Act 135 — against three properties in Leeper.

Front Page

100 Seneca project keeps pushing forward

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard updates about the 100 Seneca project in Oil City and the eAcademy during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Front Page

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday.

Police seek suspect
Free

Police seek suspect

State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…