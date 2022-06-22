HARRISBURG (AP) — State House Republicans blocked a proposal to prevent those ages 18 to 21 from possessing assault-style rifles on Tuesday by changing the bill into a constitutional amendment to allow anyone to carry concealed guns.
It was the second week in a row that Republicans in the Judiciary Committee used their majority to defeat Democratic proposals to address gun violence.
Three years after one family’s truck and tractor benefit pull helped part of their friends’ medical expenses vanish in a puff of exhaust, Western PA Pullin’ 4 A Purpose continues to pay it forward to families in need.
The sun shone brightly and the weather was clear for a good look at what has been happening in northwest Pennsylvania as Bob Morgan, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, visited the Oil Region for a tour on Tuesday.
Clarion state police identified a Bucks County man as the driver of a car who was the victim of a fatal crash between his vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township on Sunday morning.
With conservation and sustainability being the focus, nearly 140 area children spent their Saturday filled with educational activities centered on the outdoors during Venango County Youth Field Day at the Oil City Izaak Walton League grounds on Deep Hollow Road.
HARRISBURG — After approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the state Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations fo…
Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Making his first public appearance since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection began its hearings laying bare his attempts to remain in power, former President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at the committee as he continued to tease his plans fo…
Clarion University has celebrated Juneteenth for 20 years, but on Friday the new Penn West consolidation of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities celebrated Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday at Clarion.
This year marks a milestone year for both the International Bowhunting Organization and Two Mile Run County Park — its the fifth year in which the IBO will hold the second leg of its Triple Crown National Championship at the park.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council agreed this month to send a letter to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources stating the borough pool, which a 1980’s DCNR grant helped build, is “obsolete.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president seemed “detached from reality” and kept clinging to outlandish theories to stay in pow…
MARIENVILLE — Bigfoot was seen almost everywhere in Marienville over the past three days. The elusive mammal was seen on pottery, T-shirts, paintings and crafts of all sorts. There was even a 7-foot-tall live Bigfoot.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers on Sunday announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.