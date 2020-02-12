Gov. Wolf vetoes Polk bill

Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed Senate Bill 906, which would have put a moratorium on the closing of Polk Center and White Haven Center in Luzerne County.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 7:16 pm
