Grand jury indicts woman charged for role in D.C. riot

Rachel Powell

A Mercer County woman known as the "pink hat lady" for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was indicted Thursday on eight counts by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia.

Rachel Marie Powell, 40, of Sandy Lake, has been accused of using a large pipe to break a window in the U.S. Capitol and giving directions to fellow insurrectionists about how to take over the building. The FBI has said Powell is the woman in a pink hat shown in video shouting instructions through a bullhorn during the riot.

'People eager to do something'

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn't do.

Tri-county area adds 12 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Senate begins relief bill debate
Senate begins relief bill debate

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden's top legislative priority through the chamber.

Tri-county reports 13 new cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Hotel has new owners
Hotel has new owners

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.

Teacher 1-shot plan outlined
Teacher 1-shot plan outlined

HARRISBURG (AP) - With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools during the pandemic, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan released Wednesday.

Venango County adds 7 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Another plea to help seniors

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday implored state officials to do better at getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors while the Health Department said the new approval of a third vaccine will help.

Woman breaks ground
Woman breaks ground

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE - When Brookville police Chief Vince Markle was a patrolman in Summerville in 1994, a 10-year old girl would ride her bike to the police station twice a day - in the morning to watch him leave on his shift and in the evening when he returned.

'Dialysis is not elective'
'Dialysis is not elective'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CRANBERRY - During the COVID-19 shutdown, many people postponed medical procedures and elective surgeries. For some people, though, postponing a procedure wasn't an option - and still isn't.

Pennsylvania easing size restrictions on gatherings

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.

Grand plans for OC
Grand plans for OC

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.

Trump calls for GOP unity
Trump calls for GOP unity

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Republican Party unity.

Firefighters want solutions

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Representatives from 14 Venango County fire departments discussed problems they have had with county equipment and 911 call center operations at a gathering last week at the Utica fire hall.

Tri-county area adds 17 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.

Showing off smarts
Showing off smarts

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

A trio of trivia aficionados from Franklin High School are getting the chance to show that small schools still have smart kids through KDKA's Hometown High Q quiz show.

OC Council hopes pool can open

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Two popular summertime venues for Oil City got the go-ahead Thursday as city council voted to proceed with preparations to open the city swimming pool and to hold the annual BridgeFest celebration.