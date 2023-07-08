The grand opening of the new Venango County VA clinic in Cranberry will be held Thursday.
The event will start at 11 a.m. at the clinic at 125 Home Depot Drive in Cranberry.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The grand opening of the new Venango County VA clinic in Cranberry will be held Thursday.
The event will start at 11 a.m. at the clinic at 125 Home Depot Drive in Cranberry.
Under storm clouds and amid the occasional raindrops, work on the ongoing East Second Street construction project in Oil City continued Friday.
State Street Furniture on Oil City’s South Side has undergone an ownership change, but not much else about the business will change.
The grand opening of the new Venango County VA clinic in Cranberry will be held Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another month, another solid gain for America’s job market.
MEADVILLE — Two things were made clear Thursday during a meeting about the French Creek watershed between public officials from five counties, including Venango, and representatives from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
An Oil City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at their Bissell Avenue home in late May was held for court Thursday.
For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.
The Two Mile Jeep Run this weekend along the trails at Two Mile Run County Park will have a special visitor this year.
An upgrade in technology that protects hair follicles from the effects of chemotherapy just became available at UPMC Northwest’s Hillman Cancer Center, and the hospital is the only provider of the service in the region.
After last week’s scheduled kickoff was postponed due to dangerously unhealthy air quality, a warm, clear evening greeted the crowd of about 200 people who turned out in Franklin’s Bandstand Park Wednesday night for the first round of the annual Taste of Talent competition.
Plans are taking shape for Oil City’s 45th Oil Heritage Festival later this month.
A Sugarcreek Borough man was shot and wounded early Wednesday in what police are describing as a robbery at the man’s home.
A Sugarcreek Borough man was shot and wounded early Wednesday in what police are describing as a robbery at the man's home.
It was 25 years ago when Pathways Adolescent Center began as a 28-bed group home for adolescent boys from three counties and was staffed with 10 employees.
Celebrations all across the area continued Monday and Tuesday to mark the July 4th holiday.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering to police officers after being cornered in an alley with an assault rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bullet…
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An enormous medical bill can trigger a wave of panic, but try to resist.
Colorful explosions filled the air over Cranberry and music filled the interior of the Cranberry Mall on Sunday night during the annual Cranberry Fireworks Spectacular.
A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.
Organizers of the annual Cranberry Fireworks Spectacular and accompanying activities that are always celebrated July 2 are hoping the weather cooperates Sunday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate passed spending legislation hours ahead of today’s start of a new fiscal year, but they lacked agreement with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to keep state government’s full spending authority intact.
Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin were bursting with color, noise and music on Friday as the children’s penny carnival once again brought fun and activities to downtown Franklin for area children.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court on Friday effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. But he declared, “This fight is not over.”
A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
Contractors for National Fuel were wrapping up work Thursday on boring a new natural gas pipeline under French Creek in Franklin.
The elegant old rooms of the historic Wildcat Mansion in Franklin will be filled with activity both social and literary in a few weeks during the first Wildcat Lit Fest.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature appeared on track Thursday to start the state’s fiscal year without a spending plan in place, with closed-door talks yielding optimism from Republicans, but discontent from Democrats.
DETROIT (AP) — Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting warnings to stay inside and exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution.
The smoke from Canadian wildfires that rolled in Wednesday morning, blanketing Venango County and the region in an unhealthy haze, could lift by late Friday or Saturday for the start of the long July 4th weekend.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as he works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature in perhaps the biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome.
Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.
Cranberry School Board members on Monday unanimously approved the school district’s final 2023-24 budget.
Cloudy skies and some rain didn’t prevent fairgoers from attending the first night of the Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair on Tuesday.
Valley Grove School Board members approved the school district’s 2023-24 budget, which includes a tax hike, at their meeting Monday.
TIONESTA — It was a decade ago when the Tionesta Market Village began as a short-term measure to revitalize Tionesta after a devastating fire that occurred 10 years earlier. Now, the village is celebrating a 10-year anniversary that organizers had not envisioned.
Franklin state police have identified a 46-year-old Oil City man as the victim of a fatal house fire Sunday morning in Cornplanter Township that also injured two other residents of the home.