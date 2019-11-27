Great day on river

Tuesday's spring-like conditions brought more than a dozen boats out on the Allegheny River between Franklin and Oil City. Several folks took the opportunity for a few more casts before winter starts to dig in its claws. The region is under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. today until 7 a.m. Thursday, and snow is in the forecast tonight and Thanksgiving morning. (By Richard Sayer)
0
0
0
0
0