Great day to play

Kallie Gilmore, 2, peeks through the playground equipment Monday afternoon at Hasson Park in Oil City. Kallie and her parents, Shana and Clint Gilmore, said they usually play on the South Side, but they decided to take advantage of the nice day with temperatures reaching into the 50s to visit Hasson Park. Rain is predicted the next couple of days before winter returns later in the week with snow and wind. (By Richard Sayer)
