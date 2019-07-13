An open house was held Friday at the Oil City Salvation Army dental center to welcome Dr. Matt Kulinski, who is taking over duties there.
Kulinski, the son of longtime Oil City dentist Dr. Leon Kulinski and Kathy Kulinski, had been working in Clarion but told Dr. Jim Mancini, who started the clinic in 2010, that if he ever needed another dentist to give him a call. The younger Kulinski had been an intern for Mancini.
"I got a call," Matt Kulinski said.
Meanwhile, Mancini has been asked by the Salvation Army to head to Johnstown and create the model there that he started in Oil City.
Mancini said he has more than 15,000 patients registered in the Oil City clinic database over the past nine years.
He will now oversee clinics throughout the western Pennsylvania region as he heads to Johnstown.
