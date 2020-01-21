Blake Alexander screws in a sheet of drywall Monday as he works with his other AmeriCorps team members and more than 20 other volunteers on the planned home for the homeless in Siverly. (By Richard Sayer)
The house sits at 580 Colbert Ave. and was the former parish hall for Our Lady Help of Christians Church. (By Richard Sayer)
Don LeGoullon and Fred Bly discuss measurements of drywall as they volunteer Monday at the future home for the homeless in Siverly. (By Richard Sayer)
Brandon Balmer carries some discarded lumber and drywall out of a room. (By Richard Sayer)
An Oil City structure destined to become a temporary residential shelter for homeless men and women was filled Monday with the raucous sounds of hammering, sawing, scraping and more as a large contingent of volunteers scurried to accomplish the transformation.
"All these people show a community connection to this project," said the Rev. David Betz, whose jeans and sweatshirt are coated with the dust of construction as he stands inside what had been the Our Lady Help of Christians Church parish hall at 580 Colbert Ave. in Oil City's Siverly neighborhood. "This is a good project. Good people."