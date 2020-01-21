An Oil City structure destined to become a temporary residential shelter for homeless men and women was filled Monday with the raucous sounds of hammering, sawing, scraping and more as a large contingent of volunteers scurried to accomplish the transformation.

"All these people show a community connection to this project," said the Rev. David Betz, whose jeans and sweatshirt are coated with the dust of construction as he stands inside what had been the Our Lady Help of Christians Church parish hall at 580 Colbert Ave. in Oil City's Siverly neighborhood. "This is a good project. Good people."

0
0
0
0
0