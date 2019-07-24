Grove board OKs contract renewal for Briggs

Valley Grove School Board on Monday gave final approval to a five-year contract renewal for Superintendent Kevin Briggs.
The contract will run from Nov. 29, 2019, to Nov. 28, 2024.
Briggs said his current salary is $115,000.
In other business Monday, the board approved supplemental contracts for Ken Brannon as girls seventh- and eighth-grade basketball coach, at a retainer of $1,656; and for Elizabeth Kolodziejczak, who will be the assistant cross country coach, at a retainer of $1,610.
The board also approved Robin Vincent and Morgan Vincent as volunteer cross country coaches, and the panel approved the hiring of Erika Vorse for a special education paraprofessional position.
In other matters, the board approved the future purchase of new choir robes for the Rocky Grove High School choral programs.
Rocky Grove student Jackson Donovan had given a presentation to the board in May in which he explained the reasons that new robes were needed. Donovan also presented to the board the results of research he had done in finding suitable robes at the best cost.
School board president Melanie Anderson cited Donovan's "excellent presentation" of the situation and costs when the board discussed the request Monday,
The projected cost of the purchase is $11,790 for the robes and $63 for seven travel bags.
The panel approved 10 requests from administrators for costs to cover transporting students for educational trips required by the state's Pennsylvania Career Standards and the district's Chapter 339 Plan.
The board also heard from Zach Fischer on the training of the district's new school resource officers -- Fischer, Eric Lacey and Rich Wadlow.
The three county sheriff's deputies will begin duties as full- and part-time school resource officers in the 2019-2020 school year and are being trained to provide security to the schools in accordance with the National Association of School Resource Officers.