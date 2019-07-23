Valley Grove School Board members on Monday accepted resignations from five people involved with the district, including Rocky Grove High School principal Ed Baumcratz.
Also stepping down from their positions this month are district buildings and grounds supervisor Matthew Tarr, custodian Bruce Huff and school board members Bridgette Graham and Christine Bingman.
Baumcratz, who has been principal at Rocky Grove for two years, has accepted a position as principal at North Clarion High School for the 2019-2020 school year.
Tarr, who has been in his supervisory position for 10 years at Valley Grove, said he is taking the position of director of buildings, grounds and transportation at Crawford Central School District in Meadville.
Baumcratz said in an interview that it was a "bittersweet time for me, happy and sad at the same time."
He added "Rocky Grove has some of the hardest working teachers in the state. They truly go above and beyond to help their students succeed. I have had great times at Rocky Grove, and I especially enjoyed watching the boys win the state baseball championship in 2018."
Baumcratz also made a special mention of superintendent Kevin Briggs whom he thanked for being "a good mentor."
"He (Briggs) has taken the school district to new heights in greater academic achievements and building morale," Baumcratz said. "I also appreciate the way the school board and Mr. Briggs showed faith in me when they hired me."
Baumcratz lives in the North Clarion School District and was an art teacher in the district for eight years. His children go to school at North Clarion.
Tarr, in an interview, also thanked the board, Briggs, business administrator Lori Hannon and all the administrative staff.
"It has been a pleasure serving the district," he said. "We have a top-notch staff here. And it was a pleasure leading the hard-working staff that worked under me in keeping up the buildings and grounds. I have a heavy heart about leaving."
School board president Melanie Anderson said to Baumcratz and Tarr that the board "has to accept their resignations with regret." She congratulated them on their new positions, but expressed sadness at their leaving the district.
Briggs also said the district will feel the loss of Baumcratz and Tarr, adding that both men were "great to work with" and did a great job.
The board also expressed its regrets at the loss of custodian Huff and the two board members, who weren't at the meeting.
Briggs said the district is posting the principal position, and the deadline for applications will be July 31, with interviews taking place the next week.
"We hope to hire on August 19," Briggs said.
Anderson said the board would like to encourage people in the district to consider applying to for the vacant board positions. The replacements will be filled by appointment.