Gun rights rally takes aim at state House Democrats' new majority

HARRISBURG (AP) — Organizers warned at an annual gun rights rally at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday that with a slim Democratic majority in the House, there could be more attempts to pass gun control measures, weeks after Democrats narrowly advanced the first gun control legislation in years that Republicans criticized as attempts to “dwindle away at our Second Amendment rights.”
Gun rights supporters “begrudgingly” find themselves at a disadvantage with Democrats empowered by a one-vote majority in the House, said one of the event’s organizers, Rep. Abby Major, a Republican from Armstrong County.
One of the contractors initially named in a civil lawsuit related to a Cranberry woman’s fall down the steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 that caused fatal injuries to he woman was dismissed from the lawsuit in 2018.
Two local children and their family have received a helping hand from the League of Hope, a group of pool players who play with a mission to raise funds for local youngsters who suffer from a life-threatening disease.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed one person drowned at Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough on Saturday. Rugh pronounced the individual dead at 12:23 p.m. Neither the coroner nor Franklin state police could provide more details on Sunday.
A civil suit stemming from the death of a Cranberry woman who suffered fatal injuries when she fell down the front steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 is returning to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas after being appealed all the way to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Although a decent dose of rain during the coming week is good news, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said it’s no guarantee that it will get the region out of its moderate drought.
Discussions about Milan Adamovsky’s IOOF building in downtown Oil City came to a head Thursday during a hearing to consider whether the building, which had part of its roof blow off in an April storm, is a public nuisance.
NEW YORK (AP) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.
Celebratory applause and cheers of congratulations rang throughout the Valley Grove Elementary School hallways Wednesday morning as the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2023 paraded through the school with their kindergarten counterparts.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.
The City of Franklin has announced possible projects for the fiscal year 2023 round of Community Development Block Grant funding, for which the first of two public hearings was held Monday before the city council meeting.
Eighty-seven graduates in the Class of 2023 flipped their tassels from right to left as friends and family looked on during the 2023 commencement ceremony for the Cranberry Area High School, held Tuesday evening in the high school gymnasium.
Oil City Middle School students, who are a part of the Oil City Middle School News (OCmsn) staff, took home first place honors in Dickinson College’s 2023 Media and Design Competition for students from across the state.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers returned to session Monday for a weekslong slog to the budget deadline, as House Democrats advanced a spending plan that could test whether Gov. Josh Shapiro can manage a politically divided Legislature in his freshman year.
An ordinance which would install two stop signs at the intersection of Elk and 14th streets in Franklin passed its first reading at the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday after it was defeated by a tie vote last month.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy, taking a unilateral step to prop up the sagging price of crude after two previous cuts to supply by major producing countries in the OPEC+ alliance failed to push oil higher.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said.
A week of blistering heat gave way to more mild temperatures and hazy sunshine Sunday evening as family and friends gathered in the Franklin High School football stadium for the graduation ceremony of the 125 seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2023.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in an economy that the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool.
COOKSBURG — While watching birds in flight or simply hearing their sounds during these warm spring days, one probably doesn’t realize our bird population is amid a dire situation that has been a problem for the past half-century.
Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate gave final approval late Thursday to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.