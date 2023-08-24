Pittsburgh police prepare to deploy an armored vehicle with a ramming device as they and other law personnel respond to an active shooter situation in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh police prepare to deploy an armored vehicle with a ramming device as they and other law personnel respond to an active shooter situation in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP
Pittsburgh police respond to a shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Garfield on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man facing eviction opened fire at officers from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday, shooting down police drones and prompting evacuations in the neighborhood, in a gunbattle and siege that lasted much of the day and ended with authorities saying he was dead.
City emergency medical service responders pronounced the man dead shortly after 5 p.m. after the hourslong standoff in the city’s Garfield neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported. Officials did not immediately identify the man or elaborate on the circumstances of his death.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning: To fight persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve would continue to sharply raise interest rates, bringing “some pain” in the form of job losses and weaker economic growth.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man facing eviction opened fire at officers from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday, shooting down police drones and prompting evacuations in the neighborhood, in a gunbattle and siege that lasted much of the day and ended with authorities saying he was dead.
The state has cited well operator Petro Erie with five additional violations based on an investigation prompted by a “do not consume” water advisory, which was issued to more than 200 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno more than a month ago and remains in effect.
New Jersey developer Milan Adamovsky, who bought up five buildings in downtown Oil City almost three years ago and then largely disappeared, is now applying to have a liquor license transferred to him.
As Franklin comes up to its first day of the new school year on Aug. 29, several administrators and staff wrapped up the 2022-2023 year with a “Year in Review” presentation to the Franklin school board Monday.
The state, in an order dated Wednesday and issued Thursday, has outlined numerous violations against well operator Petro Erie based on an investigation prompted by a “do not consume” water advisory, which was issued to more than 200 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno a month ago and remains…
It’s been about one month since Reno residents were advised to not consume their public water. Now, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel for the more than 200 residential and business customers of Venango Water Co.
Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.
CLARION — Two properties have been a proverbial thorn in the side of the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. However, the situation might be resolved soon but not without hurdles to clear.
With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges in connection with an incident Monday evening in which the man is accused of leading police on a chase that resulted in a vehicle striking a home in Rocky Grove.
As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.