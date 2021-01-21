WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris broke the barrier that has kept men at the top ranks of American power for more than two centuries when she took the oath Wednesday to hold the nation's second-highest office.

Harris was sworn in as the first female U.S. vice president - and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the position - in front of the U.S. Capitol by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Biden appeals for unity to take on crises
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that "democracy has prevailed" and summoning American resilience and unity to confront the nation's confluence of crises.

High marks at Oil City
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Tuesday was the first day some Oil City School District students were back in their classrooms for in-person learning under a hybrid model school board members approved last week.

'Remember all who we lost'
WASHINGTON (AP) - Hours from inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden paused on what might have been his triumphal entrance to Washington Tuesday evening to mark instead the national tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic with a moment of collective grief for Americans lost.

State's vaccine eligibility expands to 65 and older
HARRISBURG (AP) - Even as it struggles to deliver shots into arms, Pennsylvania is expanding initial eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include people age 65 and over as well as younger people with serious health conditions that put them at higher risk, state health officials announced …

Biden to aim for unity
WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden will take the stage for his inaugural address Wednesday at perhaps the most difficult starting point for a president since Franklin Roosevelt began his first term by assuring a nation scarred by the Great Depression that "we have nothing to fear bu…

'Hybrid model should continue'

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing Writer

Students in the Cranberry Area School District will continue in the hybrid model - a combination of virtual and in-person learning - for the next few weeks. It is a plan that will be reviewed every two weeks to determine if it should change back to all remote or move forward into in-classroo…

Tri-county virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Tri-county has 80 cases over weekend

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Prison's spike in virus cases explained

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A sudden jump in the number of COVID-19 cases last week at the state prison near Marienville is both alarming and explainable, according to an official with the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association.

Protests start small at fortified U.S. statehouses
Protests start small at fortified U.S. statehouses

  • By DAVID A. LIEB and ADAM GELLER Associated Press

Small groups of right-wing protesters - some of them carrying rifles - gathered outside heavily fortified statehouses around the country Sunday, outnumbered by National Guard troops and police brought in to prevent a repeat of the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol. As darkness fell, …

Fiber line damaged
Fiber line damaged

  • From staff reports

An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.

Biden's plan: 100 million shots just the start

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden pledged Friday to boost supplies of coronavirus vaccine and set up new vaccination sites to meet his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days. It's part of a broader COVID strategy that also seeks to straighten out snags in testing and ensure mi…

Global death toll hits 2 million

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday, crossing the threshold amid a vaccine rollout so immense but so uneven that in some countries there is real hope of vanquishing the outbreak, while in other, less-developed parts of the world, it seems a far-off dream.

McConnell: Trump decision 'vote of conscience'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is likely to start after Joe Biden's inauguration, and the Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, is telling senators their decision whether to convict the outgoing president over the Capitol riot will be a "vote of conscience."

'Crisis of deep human suffering'
'Crisis of deep human suffering'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Saying the nation faces "a crisis of deep human suffering," President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the prolonged econom…

Deep Hollow residents renew push for action at junkyard

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The first regular meeting in 2021 for the Cranberry Township supervisors focused on an old topic - the devastation caused by severe flash flooding in the summer of 2019 along two small meandering streams in the township.

Woman pulled from river
Woman pulled from river

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An Oil City woman was treated for hypothermia after she was rescued Thursday morning from the Allegheny River in Oil City.

Historic vote
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the mob siege of the Capitol in a swift collapse of his final days in office.

Hospital outlines vaccine plans
  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

UPMC Northwest in Seneca has provided COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of local residents in the last month and is developing detailed plans for mass inoculations of older residents as well as the general public.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

House OKs resolution
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. House rushed ahead Tuesday toward impeaching President Donald Trump for the deadly Capitol attack, taking time only to try to persuade his vice president to push him out first. Trump showed no remorse, blaming impeachment itself for the "tremendous anger" in America.

Sigh of relief at Franklin

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

With elementary students back in hybrid classes at Franklin Area School District, administrators and staff are breathing a sigh of relief and organizing their next steps for when the rest of the student body follows suit.