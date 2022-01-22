Anie G. Perard, OBGYN physician and president of medical staff at Clarion Hospital, on Friday explains how an expectant mother can receive a full complement of care at the new Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point. Perard says an expectant mother can obtain all prenatal services, with exception of delivery.
Richard Begg, Butler Health System medical director of cardiovascular services, offers a tour of cardiovascular wellness options at the newly opened Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point on Friday. “This might start a whole new slew of wellness options in medicine,” Begg says.
Photos by Rodney L. Sherman/Clarion News
By Rodney L. Sherman/Clarion News
Clarion Hospital President Steven Davis offers members of the media the background story and the future goals of the new Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point on Friday.
Deb Sinz, outreach marketing coordinator at Butler Health System, displays a healthy eating chart for Clarion Hospital’s new Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point on Friday.
CLARION — Butler Health System’s Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point officially opened Friday.
“We did not want to build a 1990s cookie-cutter medical office building,” Clarion Hospital President Steven Davis said earlier this week. “We wanted it to be infused with innovation about how we deliver care not only now but in the future.
