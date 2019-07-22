Heat causes weighty issue at county fair

NEW BETHLEHEM - Justin and Kate Bifano faced a problem Saturday night - how to move 475 pounds of pig from Knox to the Clarion County Fairgrounds near New Bethlehem.
The problem was serious. The pigs could lose weight and that would affect their weight in the competition. Fortunately, a solution was at hand.
"We froze milk jugs and placed them along the outside of the trailer," Justin Bifano said. That gave the pigs something to lean against."
With the temperatures in the mid-80s Sunday afternoon it was essential to keep the pigs cool. Pigs don't have many sweat glands, so they resort to wallowing in cool water or mud to beat the heat.
There was no mud in the animal barns at the fair, but there were plenty of water hoses available.
"They will drink about 20 gallons of water a day between the two of them," Justin Bifano said.
The pigs were a project of their daughter, 10 year-old Airabella Wheller, who is a member of the Silver Spurs 4-H Club. Airabella was also competing in the horse division.
The Clarion County Fair will continue throughout the week with featured entertainment, sideshows and a carnival.
The fairgrounds are located along Route 28 in Hawthorne.
