After the first showing of "Aladdin and His Wonderful, Magical Lamp" Thursday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin, Martha Heise was standing on the stage orchestrating the exodus of schoolchildren to the long line of buses parked outside the theater.

Heise is quite familiar with this central figure role as "Aladdin" is the 20th all-youth show she has produced at the Barrow. Her first show was "Treasure Island" in 2001.

