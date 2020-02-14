Martha Heise has directed all-youth shows at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin since 2001. She credits other long-time workers for the success of the program, which manages between 50 and 80 youths each show. (By Richard Sayer)
Martha Heise takes roll Thursday as she walks through the children on the Barrow-Civic Theatre stage in Franklin. The performers ran through two dress rehearsals of Aladdin for student groups before the show opens to the public tonight. (By Richard Sayer)
After the first showing of "Aladdin and His Wonderful, Magical Lamp" Thursday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin, Martha Heise was standing on the stage orchestrating the exodus of schoolchildren to the long line of buses parked outside the theater.
Heise is quite familiar with this central figure role as "Aladdin" is the 20th all-youth show she has produced at the Barrow. Her first show was "Treasure Island" in 2001.