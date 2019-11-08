Help at holidays

Winnifred Tonkin Needlework Guild member Pamela Forker loads boxes of clothes Thursday at the Oil City YWCA during the guild's annual in-gathering. The many boxes that were filled by guild members with clothes, linens and personal care items will be distributed to several local agencies and handed out to those in need during the holiday season. The guild, described as "the charities' charity", was established in 1903 by young women who were all members of a sewing circle. It was created in memory of Winnifred Tonkin, an Oil City woman who died in a New England train accident. Forker is the great-grand niece of Tonkin. Guild member Maureen James says new members are always needed. (By Richard Sayer)