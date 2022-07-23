Families lined up to enter the Hasson pool for free Friday afternoon during the Oil Heritage Festival pool party.

Young and old alike enjoyed the refreshing water while the sun beat down, and staff members at the James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool led children through games and contests.

LAURA O'NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald

Festival's longtime Col. Drake honored
Festival's longtime Col. Drake honored

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil Heritage Festival just wouldn’t be the same without Col. Edwin Drake’s presence around town, and the man who has donned the Col. Drake persona every year since the first festival in 1979 was honored Thursday night.

Lack of rain having impact on crops
Lack of rain having impact on crops

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

There is an old saying that corn should be “knee high by the Fourth of July.” However, along the Interstate 80 corridor, that was not the case this year.

Celebration in full swing
Celebration in full swing

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The sun shone down brightly as the 44th Oil Heritage Festival kicked off in style Thursday with the queen crowning, children’s activities and music.

Franklin board OKs new roof for Sandycreek

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members awarded a contract for replacing the roof at Sandycreek Elementary School during the panel’s combined July work session and business meeting on Monday.

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City
Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”

Work moving ahead on Hasson school renovations
Work moving ahead on Hasson school renovations

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An extensive renovation project at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City that started last year is continuing with the replacement of the parking lot and significant updates to the interior of the building.

Venango gas prices below regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in Venango County is again below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.74, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

OC moving ahead with 'Coach Pat' signage

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday about the signage at the high school football field that will honor former coach and teacher Duane “Pat” Patterson.

Bill requires state's clarity on bridges

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Passage of a state Senate bill has changed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s approach to the rebuilding of nine bridges targeted under the Public Private Partnership (P3) board.

Uvalde report: 376 officers but 'egregiously poor' decisions
Uvalde report: 376 officers but 'egregiously poor' decisions

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning inves…

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania, and he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts.

Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the election-year measure through Congress so families could “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes.

Community 'hangout' opens doors in Venango County
Community 'hangout' opens doors in Venango County

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Friendly chatter, laughter and the occasional strum of a guitar filled the atmosphere at the Oil City First Presbyterian Church this week as community members got together for a morning of activities and fellowship.

C-L pitches joint effort to Clarion Area board

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION — The Clarion Area School Board had a surprise guest at its work session earlier this month as Clarion-Limestone School Board President Nathaniel Parker made an impromptu presentation to the board regarding the possibility of the districts sharing services.

U.S. inflation surges again, raising risks for economy
U.S. inflation surges again, raising risks for economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively — trends that raise the risk of a recession.

State wraps up budget deal

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor.

Patrons flock to OC pool for some summer fun
Patrons flock to OC pool for some summer fun

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Tuesday was a busy day at Oil City’s James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool as cars kept pulling into the already full parking lot and kids and parents alike jumped out with hands full of towels, toys and sunscreen.