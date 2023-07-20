Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Rosemary Fogel, five months old, looks at her reflection in a mirror made by her aunt, Lena Wheeler, at the Oil Heritage art show. Fogel is the daughter of artist Rachel Wheeler, who has entries in the show.
Misti Kresinski, the administrative assistant at St. Stephen School, and Katie Chandley the principal at St. Stephen and Venango Catholic High School, get ready for the Venango Region Catholic School festival, which gets underway from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight in the St. Stephen School parking lot on Reed Street. The church festival continues through Saturday.
Oil City’s Oil Heritage Festival got going in earnest Wednesday evening with several events, including the grand opening and reception for the always popular art show.
Festival goers also stopped by the Elks chicken barbecue on Main Street, and kids and their families flocked to the Oil City High School track for the children’s Junior Olympics which were moved to evening hours this year.
In light of inmate Michael Burham’s escape from the Warren County jail this month, Forest County commissioners said Wednesday they aren’t concerned about continuing to house prisoners from Forest County in the Warren County jail.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Sandy Lake woman who used a bullhorn to direct rioters attacking the U.S. Capitol was convicted Tuesday of charges that she joined the mob in an attempt to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House.
MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico has formally announced that the final appeal of his December 2019 decree to merge St. Stephen Parish in Oil City into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City has been rejected by the Vatican.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region’s needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
The warm sun shone down Friday morning at the St. Elizabeth Center in Oil City as the United Way of Venango County held a press conference about this year’s National Night Out to be held Tuesday, Aug. 1.
When Central Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Hawke asked Utica resident Rinda Miller to be her plus one on this year’s Shoot Like A Girl trip, Miller accepted her offer because she believed the trip would increase her confidence in using a gun.
WARREN (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a drone that may have been flying near the Warren County jail before homicide suspect Michael Burham’s escape last week, and they say they have increasing concerns the escaped prisoner may be armed.
WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …
WARREN (AP) — Authorities searching for a homicide suspect who used bedsheets to escape last week from the Warren County jail say items found in the last 24 hours lead them to believe he is still in the area.
About 20 students ranging in age from sixth through twelfth grade are getting a chance to see what local manufacturing has to offer during a career camp this week put on by the United Way of Venango County.
At its meeting Monday, Franklin council considered the question of whether exterior light fixtures in the historic district should be subject to historical review, and the issue is slated to be discussed again next month.
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Rescue teams raced into Vermont on Monday after heavy rain drenched parts of the Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. One person was killed in New York’s Hudson Valley as she tried to escape her flooded home.
WARREN (AP) — A homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from the Warren County jail is likely still in the area and someone may be helping him evade capture, police said after discovering possible campsites in nearby woods.