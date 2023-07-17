A group of friends arrives on bike during the Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday. Ryan Advent (left is with his friends Jennifer Amon and Brian Loomis of Franklin who have their 7-month-old daughter, Aurora, in their bike trailer.
Mathew Brew of Oil City and Jim Edeas of Cranberry cross the Pennsylvania Railroad Bridge close to the Bike ‘n Brew event at the Venango Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.
By Jamie Hunt
People gather at the Bike ‘n Brew event outside of the Venango Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.
Photos by Jamie Hunt
Jennifer Amon of Franklin tows her 7-month-old daughter, Aurora Loomis, during the event on Saturday.
People gather at the Bike ‘n Brew event outside of the Venango Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.
A group of friends arrives on bike during the Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday. Ryan Advent (left is with his friends Jennifer Amon and Brian Loomis of Franklin who have their 7-month-old daughter, Aurora, in their bike trailer.
Greg and Andree Plowman talk during the Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday. They served samples of craft brews at the event.
The Oil Heritage Festival, which is marking 45 years this year, kicked off unofficially Saturday with the annual FLEX Bike ‘n Brew.
FLEX, which stands for Future Leaders’ and Entrepreneurs’ Exchange, is the young professionals group of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce and represents the needs and interests of young professionals in the area.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region’s needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico has formally announced that the final appeal of his December 2019 decree to merge St. Stephen Parish in Oil City into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City has been rejected by the Vatican.
The warm sun shone down Friday morning at the St. Elizabeth Center in Oil City as the United Way of Venango County held a press conference about this year’s National Night Out to be held Tuesday, Aug. 1.
When Central Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Hawke asked Utica resident Rinda Miller to be her plus one on this year’s Shoot Like A Girl trip, Miller accepted her offer because she believed the trip would increase her confidence in using a gun.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region's needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
WARREN (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a drone that may have been flying near the Warren County jail before homicide suspect Michael Burham’s escape last week, and they say they have increasing concerns the escaped prisoner may be armed.
WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …
WARREN (AP) — Authorities searching for a homicide suspect who used bedsheets to escape last week from the Warren County jail say items found in the last 24 hours lead them to believe he is still in the area.
About 20 students ranging in age from sixth through twelfth grade are getting a chance to see what local manufacturing has to offer during a career camp this week put on by the United Way of Venango County.
At its meeting Monday, Franklin council considered the question of whether exterior light fixtures in the historic district should be subject to historical review, and the issue is slated to be discussed again next month.
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Rescue teams raced into Vermont on Monday after heavy rain drenched parts of the Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. One person was killed in New York’s Hudson Valley as she tried to escape her flooded home.
WARREN (AP) — A homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from the Warren County jail is likely still in the area and someone may be helping him evade capture, police said after discovering possible campsites in nearby woods.
MEADVILLE — Two things were made clear Thursday during a meeting about the French Creek watershed between public officials from five counties, including Venango, and representatives from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.
An upgrade in technology that protects hair follicles from the effects of chemotherapy just became available at UPMC Northwest’s Hillman Cancer Center, and the hospital is the only provider of the service in the region.
After last week’s scheduled kickoff was postponed due to dangerously unhealthy air quality, a warm, clear evening greeted the crowd of about 200 people who turned out in Franklin’s Bandstand Park Wednesday night for the first round of the annual Taste of Talent competition.