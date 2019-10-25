U.S. Army Major Bill Buchna returned home Thursday from his nearly one-year tour of duty in Afghanistan. The first person to greet Buchna, who is the director of Venango Regional Airport, was his mother, Robyn Freeman. (By Richard Sayer)
Vietnam-era Marine Rich Crawford stood on his one leg to salute Bill Buchna on his return Thursday, which prompted Buchna to cross the four lanes of traffic on the 13th Street Bridge in Franklin to thank Crawford for coming out. Crawford's wife, Ruth Ann, works with Buchna's wife, Lisa. (By Richard Sayer)
About 50 people lined the 13th Street Bridge in Franklin late Thursday afternoon to greet Bill Buchna, the director of Venango Regional Airport, who was returning home from a 334-day tour of duty in Afghanistan.
Those lining the bridge were holding flags and signs for Buchna, who is a major in the U.S. Army.