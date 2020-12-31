Hess to move into role of newspaper publisher

Paul J. Hess, of Oil City,has been named publisher of Derrick Publishing Co.
He replaces Edward B. Cowart, who announced his retirement in November after 34 years with the company.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Paul J. Hess, of Oil City,has been named publisher of Derrick Publishing Co.
He replaces Edward B. Cowart, who announced his retirement in November after 34 years with the company.
The simple salutation of "Happy New Year" has taken on a whole new meaning this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy and the brutal mishmash of politics.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
Paul J. Hess, of Oil City,has been named publisher of Derrick Publishing Co.
Editor's note: All statistics are from the state Department of Health.
CLARION TOWNSHIP — The Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan — with certain modifications — used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected early next week, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
A Franklin boy's festive Christmas display has netted him about $1,000 in donations that he plans to pass on to Precious Paws Animal Rescue in memory of the family's dog.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before they get better" when it comes to the pandemic.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.
A Cleveland-based biotechnology company co-founded by a former Franklin resident has launched a groundbreaking clinical study to evaluate stem cell therapy to treat traumatic injuries and associated complications.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.
Lisa Winger, a lifelong Oil City resident whose "tireless commitment to those in need" has made a strong mark on her community, has been chosen as the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Citizen of the Year.
A 9-year-old Oil City boy and his family organized an effort to donate care packages this Christmas as part of a desire to help those in need in the community.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. today, or while supplies last. There is no requirement other than a need to receive a box from the church, which is located at 700 Wood St.
After trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Pittsburgh Steelers climbed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 28-24, at Heinz Field on Sunday.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday evening, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
Oil City's annual First Night celebration on New Year's Eve is on tap even as its schedule of events has been winnowed down to just two attractions.
A local woman has written a book about her experiences schooling her son online for several years and what she has found to be the pros and cons of professional online schooling.
As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.
KNOX - There will be a new reason to hop on over to Wentlings Corners, as the American Rabbit Breeders Association museum and library plans to open there next year.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The angst, anger and hostility over Pennsylvania's presidential election result will flow past New Year's Day.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Virtual school. Shuttered businesses. Mask mandates. "Stay calm, stay home and stay safe."
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!
Patrick C. Boyle, the great-grandson and namesake of a pioneering oil industry journalist who owned and managed The Derrick newspaper, died Tuesday in Arizona.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved the county's 2021 budget with no tax increase.
For anyone dreaming of a white Christmas, the snow-covered and icy roads could be a nightmare.
Students in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will return to in-person learning Jan. 11.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
CLARION - The Clarion University Council of Trustees on Tuesday expressed its support for the retention of university president Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson.
CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.
Titusville Area Hospital has provided COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, emergency services personnel and other essential workers within the hospital's service area over the past several days at the Titusville airport.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday gave final approval to an amended 2021 budget for the county.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
2009 Dodge Wheelchair van, 184,111 miles $3,300 2010 Dodg…
2016 Kabota Compact Tractor 4WD, 25HP, diesel, front load…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
I would like to thank all my Derrick & Clarion custom…
Thank You! We wish to thank all who participated in the b…
Lost Husky (male) with tags. Cooksburg/Marienville Area. …
Lost muzzleloader - Wilber Rd, Pithole area. Reward! 814-…
A special meeting of the Board of School Directors of the…