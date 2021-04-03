WASHINGTON (AP) - America's employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.

The March increase - the most since August - was nearly double February's gain of 468,000, the Labor Department said Friday. The unemployment rate declined from 6.2% to 6%.

Hiring is up, but many jobs still lost

Faithful brave cold
Faithful brave cold

  • From staff reports

About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.

State mulls options to bridge tolling

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - If the state's plan to toll selected interstate bridges -including those in Clarion and Jefferson counties - is rejected, it will have to seek others sources to pay for repairs or replacement of those spans.

Possible 'loophole'
Possible 'loophole'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - A "loophole" in federal law opens the possibility of tolls on select interstate bridges, including those on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Coming tomorrow

Federal law could open the way for the state's plan to toll Interstate 80 bridges.

State says all adults will be eligible by April 19

HARRISBURG (AP) - Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and people in other high-risk groups are able to schedule their shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday in a dramatic e…

Much needed haven
Much needed haven

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A men's homeless shelter in Oil City that has been in the works for more than two years will open Monday.

Mall site will be regional clinic
Mall site will be regional clinic

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

UPMC Northwest's vaccination clinic at the Cranberry Mall will serve as a regional clinic for a 10-county area, the state announced Wednesday.

Biden touts his plan to 'win future' in visit to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation's infrastructure over the next eight years in what he billed as "a once in a generation investment in America" that would undo Donald Trump's tax cuts for corporations in the process.

State to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19

HARRISBURG (AP) — Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday.

Tri-county area reports 23 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Work and play
Work and play

  • From staff reports

The skies were blue and the temperature was in the 60s on Tuesday, making for a perfect early spring day to be out and about.

No changes for state primary
No changes for state primary

HARRISBURG (AP) - Five months after the state's narrow and bitterly contested presidential race drew Republican claims of improper election procedures, it's clear no changes will be enacted in time for Pennsylvania's spring primary election.

Biden, CDC director issue warning not to 'let up'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden and a top health official warned Monday that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a "fourth surge" of COVID-19.

'They want to go and get out'
'They want to go and get out'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Sugar Valley Lodge will be reopening its facilities Thursday after more than a year of COVID-19 preventative restrictions.

They're on top of it
They're on top of it

  • From staff reports

Work on the Oil City North Sewage Pumping Station on the city's North Side is heading into the homestretch, according to a contracted supervisor.

'We're working to get that done'
'We're working to get that done'

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was comm…

It was hoppin'
It was hoppin'

  • From staff reports

The smiling faces of children, and the joyous interaction between parents and volunteers told the story along Easter Bunny Lane in Franklin on Saturday morning.

Clinic operators lose in court

HARRISBURG (AP) - Planned Parenthood and other operators of abortion clinics lost in court on Friday in their bid to reverse a decades-old Pennsylvania court decision upholding limits on the use of state Medicaid dollars to cover the cost of abortions.

Trees, lines come down
Trees, lines come down

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

High winds whipped through the area on Friday, leaving a path of debris, fallen trees, downed wires and power outages in their wake.

Weller: No truth to school incident

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Oil City School District Superintendent Lynda Weller said there is no truth to allegations of inappropriate behavior by a student that took place this week in the high school cafeteria.

Hard work paid off
Hard work paid off

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.